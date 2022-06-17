English
    Decision to raise upper age limit under Agnipath will provide opportunity to many youths: Army Chief

    PTI
    June 17, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
    Lt Gen Manoj Pande (Image: ANI)

    Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Friday said the government’s decision to raise the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 under the ’Agnipath’ scheme in 2022 will provide an opportunity to the youths who were preparing to join the force but couldn’t do so in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


    Gen Pande said the decision of the government has been received by the Army to grant the one-time waiver in the age and that the recruitment process will be announced shortly.


    The Chief of Army Staff also called upon the youth to avail the opportunity to join the Indian Army as ’Agniveers’. ”The decision of the government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022,” the Army Chief said in a statement. ”This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn’t be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions,” he said.

    ”The schedule of recruitment process will be announced shortly. We call upon our youth to avail this opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers,” Gen Pande said.

