App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Decision to close Jammu-Srinagar highway must be revoked: Omar Abdullah

Addressing an election campaign rally at Rafiabadin in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Abdullah said closing the highway was a glaring admission of failure by the government in managing the state's internal security and a direct consequence of the PDP's tie-up with the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah termed the order banning civilian traffic on the Jammu-Kashmir highway for two days a week as "unprecedented" and demanded its "immediate revocation".

Addressing an election campaign rally at Rafiabadin in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Abdullah said closing the highway was a glaring admission of failure by the government in managing the state's internal security and a direct consequence of the PDP's tie-up with the BJP.

He also accused the Peoples Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practising "opportunistic politics".

"The embrace of PDP with BJP wreaked havoc on the security situation in the state. It is for the first time in history that highways are being closed for civilian traffic for two days," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

related news

"This is an unprecedented situation and has never happened in the last three decades," he added.

Abdullah was reacting to a government order banning the movement of civilian vehicles on the 300-km long highway on Sundays and Wednesdays between 4 am and 5 pm to ensure safe passage of security forces' vehicles.

The restrictions will remain in force till May 31.

The NC vice president further said that the state had faced dire security situation since 1989 but the highways were never shut.

"The state has witnessed numerous attacks on its vital installations for the last 30 years, but barring civilian traffic from highways is unprecedented and has never happened before," he said.

"This imprudent order therefore needs to be revoked immediately," he added.

"How will the patients who are referred to city hospitals reach SMHS or SKIMS? Why should students suffer who will be not be able to attend schools? How will people reach to their places of work? What will happen to those who are faced with any other emergencies?," he said further.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:04 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Woes Deepen for Jet Airways as Lessor Avolon Seeks to de-Register Two ...

News18 Daybreak | LK Advani Says BJP Critics Aren't 'Anti-National' in ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Set to Announce Matric Result Soon ...

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to be Out by Last Week of May at cbse.nic.in ...

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Today; Steps, Direct Link H ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Low Intake of Grains, Lack of Nutrients Causes Hundreds of Deaths in I ...

'Made In Heaven' Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is 'IMDb Breakout Star', He ...

Pentagon Backs India Again, Says Debris from A-SAT Test Expected to Bu ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Poco F1 to be available for Re 1 in a flash sa ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

IPL 2019 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow stars as SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle shares a throwback picture of Sam Curran, shortl ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.