Decision on the position of CBI Chief to be made today by PM Modi, Chief Justice of India, and opposition leader: Report

CBI Chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal

As the CBI chief's term approaches its end, a selection panel is set to meet on May 13 to decide on the incumbent successor of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. The panel includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, according to a report by TOI.

Moneycontrol could not verify this news development independently.

The panel is scheduled to meet at 5 pm today. However, the position of LoP is vacant as Congress, the largest opposition party, does not match the criteria for the same. To that end, the government has been inviting Congress leaders to take part in the selection committee, as per the reports.

There is also a possibility that the tenure of the current CBI Director Jaiswal could be extended, as per the amendments made to the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act and CVC Act 2021. The amendments give a leeway to extend the two years fixed term to 5 years, one year at a time, the report added.

Jaiswal, whose term ends later this month, is eligible for the extension which still needs to be approved by the panel. Besides the panel will also have to review three candidates from the top three batches, as per the report.