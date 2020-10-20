Decision on SOPs, increasing Mumbai local train services to allow more women to be taken this week

Decisions on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and increase in the frequency of suburban train services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for women commuters are likely to be taken this week, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

On October 16, the Maharashtra government had formally asked the Indian Railways – which operates Mumbai’s local trains – to allow all women commuters to travel starting from October 17. Only women working in essential services and government offices were so far allowed due to commute on Mumbai's local trains due to COVID-related safety measures.

The state government had sought women commuters to be allowed to travel in local trains between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm and 7.00 pm till 12.00 am.

On October 18, senior railway authorities and the Maharashtra government held a telephonic conversation in which state officials said that they would provide with modalities and SOPs for allowing an increased number of passengers. The issue was also discussed with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the news report added.

Mumbai’s local trains, often called the region’s lifeline, were suspended in March to help curb the spread of COVID-19. However, services have been resuming in a staggered manner over the last four-five months.

As of October 19, Mumbai city had recorded 2.43 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 9,819 deaths due to the disease.