App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE 2020: Decision on remaining exams likely to influence ICSE, NEET, and JEE Mains

CBSE Exam News 2020: With the CBSE class 12 and 10 board exams cancelled, the NTA might also postpone the medical and engineering entrance exams 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In CBSE latest news, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has told the Supreme Court that it will cancel all July CBSE class 12 and 10 board July 2020 exams. As expected, the decision has led to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also announcing the cancellation of its exams.

The CBSE was supposed to conduct the pending board papers in July after they had got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. However, in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the parents of several CBSE school students moved the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of the remaining board exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may also follow suit.

Close

Also Read: CBSE/ISC Board Exam 2020 cancelled

related news

The top court directed CBSE to file its reply by June 23 so that anxious students were not kept hanging. However, the board sought more time from the court and the final decision was supposed to come out on June 25.

Also Read: CBSE Board exam case in SC: All you need to know

This decision, whether in favour of conducting the exams at a later date or in favour of scrapping them altogether, would shape the fate of 20 million aspiring engineers and doctors as well, as the NEET and JEE Mains are also supposed to be conducted in July. If the CBSE suspends the remaining papers, the NTA might also postpone the entrance exams for 2020.

On the other hand, the ICSE exams, also supposed to be conducted in the first half of July, may get scrapped if the CBSE decides to cancel their remaining papers. Though the Bombay High Court is supposed to announce the final verdict on the cancellation of ICSE Board exams 2020 by June 29, the CISCE has informed the court that the CBSE Board’s decision will greatly influence theirs.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #board exams 2020 #CBSE exams #coronavirus #ICSE exams #JEE Mains 2020 #NEET 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.