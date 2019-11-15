Decision on odd-even extension in Delhi to be taken on November 18: CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Friday, the air quality index remained in the 'severe' category at 466 at 11.30 am as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, leaving scores of people with a soar throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and dry cough.
A final call on extending the odd-even scheme would be taken on November 18, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
In a press briefing, Kejriwal said, "We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience." Moreover, he also added, "Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. A final call on extending the odd even scheme will be taken on November 18."
The road-rationing scheme, rolled out on November 4, ends on Friday.
On Thursday, a number of children had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the air-pollution crisis, which has led to a health emergency-like situation.(With PTI inputs)