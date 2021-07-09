Decision on Kanwar Yatra only after discussion with states: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image: Twiter/@ANI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on July 9 a decision on the Kanwar Yatra will be taken only after a discussion with other state governments.

"Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair. We will discuss the issue with other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. Decision will be taken after the meet," Dhami told ANI.

Dhami said on July 8 that a decision would be taken in a day or two, PTI reported.

The news agency reported that an inter-state coordination meeting of police officials in Dehradun recently suggested that the Kanwar Yatra should remain suspended for the time being in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

One of the suggestions that emerged from the meeting is that if the yatra remains suspended, Ganga water can be collected by neighbouring states in tankers after obtaining due permission from the state police.

On July 8, the Uttar Pradesh government said it will allow the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state from July 25.

Kanwar Yatra, which begins in late July and goes on till early August covering for nearly a fortnight, sees a huge gathering of Shiva devotees on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to collect its holy waters for "Jalabhishek" in Shiva temples.

(With inputs from PTI)