December 24 Sena rally to wake Modi govt up on Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the Narendra Modi government was sleeping like "Kumbhakarna" on the Ram Mandir issue, adding that his party would hold a rally on December 24 to wake it up.

The rally will be held in the pilgrim town of Pandharpur in Solapur district, Thackeray told reporters.

Thackeray announced his decision after holding a meeting with party officials, MLAs and MPs here to discuss issues related to rural regions of the state.

"For last 30 years, the Ram Mandir issue has been pending and before every election the issue surfaces as a political agenda. And eventually, it is forgotten once the elections are over," Thackeray said.

"This (Modi) government completed four and half years in the Centre with complete majority, but they could not resolve the issue of Ram Mandir. It means the government was in Kumbhakarna's slumber," Thackeray said.

Kumbhakarna is a character from the epic Ramayana mythicised for long sleeping spells.

"The government resolved other issues by bringing legislation or ordinances, then why not the same treatment for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he questioned.