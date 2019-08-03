Debt-ridden farmer kills self in Andhra Pradesh

A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide on August 2 by hanging himself from a tree in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said. J Narasimha Rao took the extreme step at Ammavarigudem village of Agiripalli Mandal as he was under stress due to his debts, Agiripalli Sub-Inspector Kishore said.

The farmer had 2.5 acres of agricultural land and had borrowed nearly Rs 30 lakh from private money lenders. He allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear the dues, police said.