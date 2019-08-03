App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Debt-ridden farmer kills self in Andhra Pradesh

The farmer had 2.5 acres of agricultural land and had borrowed nearly Rs 30 lakh from private money lenders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide on August 2 by hanging himself from a tree in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said. J Narasimha Rao took the extreme step at Ammavarigudem village of Agiripalli Mandal as he was under stress due to his debts, Agiripalli Sub-Inspector Kishore said.

The farmer had 2.5 acres of agricultural land and had borrowed nearly Rs 30 lakh from private money lenders. He allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear the dues, police said.

A case has been registered and a probe into the matter is on, they said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2019 09:22 am

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.