Death toll in rain-related incidents in Haryana rises to 34

Four more deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Haryana on Monday, taking the death toll to 34, according to state government data.

The state was lashed by heavy rains recently, leading to flooding in various districts. As many as 1,378 villages and 1.67 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 5 pm stated.

A total of 6,477 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, it stated. As many as 3,078 of those evacuated are staying in 41 relief camps set up in the state. While 134 houses were fully damaged, 268 suffered partial damage, it said.

The damaged infrastructure includes roads, bridges, culverts and retaining walls. The death toll in rain-related incidents in the state rose to 34 with the death of four more people. Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar have been hit by the flooding.