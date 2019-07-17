App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 14

"So far, 13 people, including six males, four females and three children have been declared dead, while nine have got injuries and getting medical treatment," Sachidanand Gawde, the PRO of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion, told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll in a building collapse in south Mumbai's congested Dongri locality has risen to 14, the NDRF said on Wednesday, even as rescue and search operation from the rubble was still on.

"So far, 13 people, including six males, four females and three children have been declared dead, while nine have got injuries and getting medical treatment," Sachidanand Gawde, the PRO of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion, told PTI.

Gawde said the search and rescue operations continued the whole night and was still on.

Close

"It (search and rescue operations) will go on till the last piece of rubble is not removed from the spot," he said.

related news

The official said his team members had been told that there were few customers at an eatery situated in the ground floor and no one knew the exact numbers. "So our job is still left to rescue those men," he said.

In a statement, Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said two kids -- one aged between six-eight and the other aged about four -- were rescued from under the debris by the fire fighters.

"Both kids were sent to Sir JJ hospital in 108 Ambulance, but they were declared dead," Rahangdale said, adding one fireman was also injured in the line of duty.

Mumbai police has made lightning arrangements to carry out rescue operation in night. It has so far registered an ADR into the mishap and will launch a detailed inquiry.

An official from the BMC disaster management cell said three more bodies had been recovered early on Wednesday morning and had been sent to nearby hospital, and awaiting doctors report about them.

"The death toll likely to up further," he said.

The state government, has so far not announced compensation to the victims.

Local MLA Amin Patel will meet Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the afternoon to demand a hefty compensation and speedy rehabilitation for the victims.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.