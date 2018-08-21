App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Death toll in Karnataka rises to 161; 7,795 rescued across the state

Urging the Centre to provide relief for the rain-battered Kodagu district, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy requested Rs 100 crore in relief funds for food, shelter and other necessities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The death toll in rain-ravaged Karnataka rises to 161 as torrential floods unleashed a trail of devastation. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 5,839 of the 7,795 rescued are accommodated in over 73 relief camps across the flood-affected areas of the state as of 6 pm on Monday.

Reports suggest that four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched in Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, while an air force and army unit have been deployed in Kodagu.

Urging the Centre to provide relief for the rain-battered Kodagu district, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy requested Rs 100 crore in relief funds for food, shelter and other necessities.

"The Prime Minister announced relief of Rs 500 crore for Kerala, we expect at least Rs 100 crore for Kodagu. We will request the Central government for it. We have to repair roads for connectivity. We are taking the help of the army and NDRF," he said.

After conducting an aerial survey of landslides and flood-affected areas in Kodagu district, the state government announced an 'initial compensation' of Rs 3,800 in cash and foodgrain.

In the last three weeks, more than 1,600 houses have been damaged in the Kodagu district, which reportedly received almost thrice the normal rain for the month in the first three weeks of August.

Kumaraswamy reassured citizens stating that the government would do 'everything possible' to restore and rebuild the lives of people in the district.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

