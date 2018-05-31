App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Death toll from Nipah virus rose to 15 in Kerala

Akhil, a native of Karassery, who was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical college hospital (KMCH) since May 29, died last night, the official said.

The death toll due to Nipah virus in the state rose to 15, with a 28-year-old man succumbing to the deadly virus here, a health department official said today.

Akhil, a native of Karassery, who was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical college hospital (KMCH) since May 29, died last night, the official said.

Two more persons, confirmed of having contracted the virus are being treated at KMCH, he said.

Besides, 1,353 people who had been in contact with the affected persons before the confirmation of the disease, are under observation, the official said.

Yesterday, Madhusudhanan (55) of Nellikode in the district, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here also breathed his last.

He was working as a Senior superintendent in the Kozhikode District Court.

The outbreak of the Nipah virus infection, a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans, is suspected to be from an unused well in Perambra which was infested with bats.

The natural host of the virus is believed to be fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus.
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Nipah Virus

