you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Death toll due to floods in western Maharashtra at 50; relief operations on

Kolhapur and Sangli were the worst-affected by torrential rains and floods.

The death toll due to floods in western Maharashtra reached 50 on Wednesday with recovery of more bodies amid receding floodwaters.

Kolhapur and Sangli were the worst-affected by torrential rains and floods.

Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the body of a person who had drowned was found on Wednesday.

"The toll has reached 50. Three persons are still missing," he said.

The floods have devastated villages on the banks of the Krishna and Panchganga rivers.

The level of the Krishna has gone down below danger level of 45 feet at Irwin Bridge in Sangli city, while the Panchganga is flowing at the danger level of 43 feet at Rajaram Weir near Kolhapur city, officials said.

The discharge of water from the Almatti dam in Karnataka has been maintained at 5,70,000 cubic feet per second (cusec), Mhaisekar said.

The Maharashtra government had asked the neighbouring state to discharge water from Almatti, which is downstream on the Krishna, to ease flooding in western Maharashtra.

As of Tuesday, 6.45 lakh people were shifted to safer locations in Kolhapur and Sangli.

"In Kolhapur, life is getting back to normalcy as relief work is going on in full swing," a local official said.

The situation in Shirol tehsil of Kolhapur, which was almost marooned, had improved with maximum help being provided there, he said. "Carcasses of 150 animals were disposed of using scientific methods to prevent health hazards," the official added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said on Tuesday that the state government will seek assistance of Rs 6,813 crore from the Centre for flood relief.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 09:26 pm

tags #floods in india #Maharashtra floods

