App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Death sentence for Rajasthan man who raped, killed 5-year-old

The court termed the case a "rarest of rare" crime that deserved maximum punishment

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: pxhere
Representative image: pxhere
Whatsapp

A court in Rajasthan's Alwar district Wednesday awarded death penalty to a man for raping and killing a five-year-old girl in 2015 by smashing her face with a stone and mutilating her private parts, terming the crime "rarest of rare". Special judge of POCSO court, Ajay Kumar Sharma, convicted the accused, Rajkumar alias Dharmendra Yadav, a resident of Rewali in Behror town, for raping and brutally killing the minor girl, special public prosecutor Vinod Kumar Sharma told PTI.

The court convicted Rajkumar under section 302 (murder) and 363 (kidnapping) and also sentenced him to imprisonment till last breath under section 376 (rape), he said.

The court termed the case a "rarest of rare" crime that deserved maximum punishment, he added.

Close

In February 2015, Rajkumar had lured the girl to an abandoned building on the pretext of for giving her a candy and raped her, Sharma said.

related news

He then smashed her face with a heavy stone and cut her private parts using a sharp-edged tool. A case was registered against Rajkumar at Behror police station, he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #death sentence #rape

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.