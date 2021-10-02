Death certificate not needed to avail COVID-19 aid, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the dependents of people who died of COVID-19 do not need to provide a death certificate and a surviving member certificate to avail financial aid.

Kejriwal on October 1 directed officials to verify applications using the list of the ministry of home affairs or the official records and immediately disburse the money. Applicants should not be asked to come to the office, he said.

COVID-19 Update: Assam relaxes restrictions, allows cinema halls to reopen

"Laid-back attitude will not be tolerated. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to families as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. All these people are victims and do not deserve to be troubled because of paperwork," a statement quoted the CM as saying.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"There should no longer be a need for submitting death certificates and surviving member certificates for the processing of the applications," he told officers.

If the names are on the lists, officials must go to the homes of the families and hand them over their rightful amount by next week, the chief minister said.

If the spouse is alive, they be given the entire amount. If multiple children survive, members should divide the amount equally among them, he said.

The Delhi government had in June notified the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna to provide immediate financial relief to families who lost their dear ones to the coronavirus.

Under the scheme, the government promised to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each COVID-19 victim's family and Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to households that lost their sole breadwinner and for orphaned children.

The relief was announced as Delhi and other parts of the country were devastated by the second wave of COVID, which saw record numbers of infections and a large number of deaths with the national capital forced to set up makeshift crematoriums.

(With inputs from PTI)