Death certificate not needed to avail COVID-19 aid, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Announced in June, the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna aims to provide immediate financial relief to families who family members to coronavirus

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the dependents of people who died of COVID-19 do not need to provide a death certificate and a surviving member certificate to avail financial aid.

Kejriwal on October 1 directed officials to verify applications using the list of the ministry of home affairs or the official records and immediately disburse the money. Applicants should not be asked to come to the office, he said.

COVID-19 Update: Assam relaxes restrictions, allows cinema halls to reopen

"Laid-back attitude will not be tolerated. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to families as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. All these people are victims and do not deserve to be troubled because of paperwork," a statement quoted the CM as saying.

"There should no longer be a need for submitting death certificates and surviving member certificates for the processing of the applications," he told officers.

If the names are on the lists, officials must go to the homes of the families and hand them over their rightful amount by next week, the chief minister said.

If the spouse is alive, they be given the entire amount. If multiple children survive, members should divide the amount equally among them, he said.

The Delhi government had in June notified the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna to provide immediate financial relief to families who lost their dear ones to the coronavirus.

Under the scheme, the government promised to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each COVID-19 victim's family and Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to households that lost their sole breadwinner and for orphaned children.

The relief was announced as Delhi and other parts of the country were devastated by the second wave of COVID, which saw record numbers of infections and a large number of deaths with the national capital forced to set up makeshift crematoriums.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Delhi #India
first published: Oct 2, 2021 10:17 am

