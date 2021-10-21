MARKET NEWS

Dearness allowance for central govt employees hiked by 3% with effect from July 1, 2021

Dearness Allowance Hike: With this increase, the DA for central government employees has been raised to 31 percent.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
Representative image

The Union Cabinet on October 21 approved a three percent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees, with effect from July 1, 2021.

Along with DA, the Centre has also decided to raise the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by three percent.

The decision will benefit over 48 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners.

The cost to be borne by the exchequer, due to the fresh DA and DR hikes, would be around Rs 9,488.70 crore per annum.

With the latest increase, the DA for the employees has been cumulatively raised to 31 percent.

The last increase in DA and DR was announced on July 14 this year. The Centre had then hiked the key allowance from 17 percent to 28 percent, in effect from July 1, 2021.

While the DA and DR are normally hiked by three percent, the Centre had decided to raise it by 11 percent considering the hikes that were deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The installments of DA and DR for January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 were frozen as the government had moved to mop up resources in view of the unprecedented health crisis.

Notably, DA is paid by the government to its employees to compensate for the increase in the cost of living due to inflation. It is revised twice a year, on January 1 and July 1. DR is the same as allowance and is given to central government pensioners.
