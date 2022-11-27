 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Dealing with China will be a 'challenge' during India's G20 presidency: ex-dy NSA Pankaj Saran

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

In an interview with PTI, Saran also said India would expect that China recognises it as a rising power and deals with it on equal terms.

(Image: News18 Creative)

Dealing with China would be a "challenge" for India during its G20 presidency and New Delhi would adopt a "cautious approach" towards Beijing, judging it by its deeds and not words, former deputy national security advisor Pankaj Saran said on Sunday.

In an interview with PTI, Saran also said India would expect that China recognises it as a rising power and deals with it on equal terms.

He said India's number one priority during its upcoming G20 presidency should be to restore the economic order that provides stability and creates an atmosphere conducive to the growth of an economy such as itself.

India should focus on bringing a semblance of sanity back into the global order, said Saran, who is a member of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB).

Saran said another important priority for India during its presidency would be to address the issues of concern to the developing world such as energy security, food security, climate security, and to see how India's voice and perspective can be infused into the G20.  He said that unfortunately the entire G20 agenda which is essentially economic has been "weaponised" by the advanced economies.  "So because of the (Ukraine) conflict today we are confronted with weaponisation of economic and financial transactions in the world and the fault for this lies both on the advanced western economies as well as Russia, and the victims are developing countries like India," he said.

Saran asserted that another key priority for India  would be the issue of reform of multilateral international organisations and institutions as they, in the current state, do not reflect contemporary realities, he said.