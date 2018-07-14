Deadly Mumbai roads: BMC boss admits 'engineers have been careless'

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has admitted that engineers at the civic body were negligent with repairs and maintenance of roads in Mumbai.

In an interview with News18, he said, "My engineers have been careless, I admit. We have gone wrong at some places. The quality of work carried out by the contractors was not okay. We went wrong in the choice of roads at certain locations too. We are now upping the quality of roads that are getting spoilt due to constant erosion."

However, Mehta blamed the failure of the drainage system on the ever-increasing population of the city. "You have 12.4 million people living in 476 sq km. Of the land we have in Mumbai, 30-35 percent can’t be developed," he pointed out.

The BMC chief said that in 20 days Mumbai received 67 percent of the total rainfall it receives during the season. "We addressed 250 flooding spots and tackled them. A total of 105 locations were also tackled. Our main challenges pre-monsoon were utilities, traffic and encroachment. Despite that we did the best we could," he stressed.

The BMC Commissioner, who took over in May 2015, claimed that a meeting for monsoon preparation was held in November, but the metro construction work slowed down the process of addressing some problems that were identified.

In early 2018, the BMC unearthed a scam in the road building process, following which two chief engineers were arrested. Some quality assurances inspector were tried and subsequently jailed, Mehta noted, suggesting that the BMC was cracking down on corruption within the civic body.