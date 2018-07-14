App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deadly Mumbai roads: BMC boss admits 'engineers have been careless'

Mehta blamed the failure of the drainage system on the city's ever-growing population.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has admitted that engineers at the civic body were negligent with repairs and maintenance of roads in Mumbai.

In an interview with News18, he said, "My engineers have been careless, I admit. We have gone wrong at some places. The quality of work carried out by the contractors was not okay. We went wrong in the choice of roads at certain locations too. We are now upping the quality of roads that are getting spoilt due to constant erosion."

Also read:Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters from railway station in Mumbai

However, Mehta blamed the failure of the drainage system on the ever-increasing population of the city. "You have 12.4 million people living in 476 sq km. Of the land we have in Mumbai, 30-35 percent can’t be developed," he pointed out.

related news

The BMC chief said that in 20 days Mumbai received 67 percent of the total rainfall it receives during the season. "We addressed 250 flooding spots and tackled them. A total of 105 locations were also tackled. Our main challenges pre-monsoon were utilities, traffic and encroachment. Despite that we did the best we could," he stressed.

The BMC Commissioner, who took over in May 2015, claimed that a meeting for monsoon preparation was held in November, but the metro construction work slowed down the process of addressing some problems that were identified.

Also see: Mumbai rains in pics: Cars damaged in wall collapse, suburban trains delayed

In early 2018, the BMC unearthed a scam in the road building process, following which two chief engineers were arrested. Some quality assurances inspector were tried and subsequently jailed, Mehta noted, suggesting that the BMC was cracking down on corruption within the civic body.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 10:39 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.