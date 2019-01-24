App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deadline to finalise Assam NRC not to be extended beyond July 31: SC

The top court also said that the upcoming general election and exercise of NRC should not be affected, and asked the competent authorities to sit together to plan them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on January 24 made it clear that the exercise of making the final report of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has to be completed by the July 31, 2019 deadline.

The apex court asked chief secretary of Assam government, secretary of Election Commission and the NRC coordinator in the state to hold a meeting to decide how the officials have to be accommodated for the two exercises.
