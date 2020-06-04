App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

De-listing of non-swadeshi products | MHA replaces CEO of CAPF canteens, Rajeev Ranjan to take charge

The decision to replace Meena comes close on the heels of the release of a document that listed 1,026 items to be de-listed from KPKB shelves.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 3 appointed Rajeev Ranjan Kumar to replace RM Meena for the post of the chief executive officer of the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB).

Announcing the decision, an MHA statement said, "Owing to administrative reasons, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has recalled the present CEO, KPKB back to CRPF. It has been decided that Rajeev Ranjan Kumar, DIG CRPF, will function as CEO KPKB for a period of three months in place of RM Meena with immediate effect."

The decision to replace Meena comes close on the heels of the release of a document that listed 1,026 items to be de-listed from KPKB shelves. The de-listing purported to be a result of the union government’s decision to only sell “swadeshi”, or India-made products, in KPKB canteens, beginning June 1.

“The decision has been taken after ex-CEO RM Meena issued a list of 1,026 products to be de-listed from KPKB shelves," a person aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

On June 1, the May 29 list of products was recalled by the chairman, WARB-cum-DG CRPF, saying that the de-listing of certain products had been erroneously issued by the CEO.

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 10:07 pm

tags #Economy #India #Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar

