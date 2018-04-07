App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 07, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

DDCA case: Arun Jaitley, Kumar Vishwas granted exemption from personal appearance

The other accused in the case -- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and AAP members Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai -- were acquitted by the court on April 3 after Jaitley accepted their apologies for their statements against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the DDCA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and AAP leader Kumar Vishwas were today granted exemption from personal appearance for the day by a city court in a criminal defamation case filed by the BJP leader against the AAP member.

The other accused in the case -- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and AAP members Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai -- were acquitted by the court on April 3 after Jaitley accepted their apologies for their statements against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the DDCA.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the exemption after Jaitley's advocate Manik Dogra moved an application, saying the BJP leader was undergoing treatment and was unable to appear before the court today.

Appearing for Vishwas, advocate Mohd Irshad also moved an application citing prior engagements and sought exemption from personal appearance for the day.

The court accepted their applications and posted the matter for May 11.

Jaitley had accused the AAP leaders of making a series of "false, scandalous and defamatory" allegations against him, claiming it adversely affected his reputation.

Vishwas has not tendered an apology and hence, the proceedings against him would continue.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #DDCA case #India #Kumar Vishwas

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.