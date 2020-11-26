DDC polls: J&K BJP promises 70,000 jobs, claims end of 'stone-pelting era'

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) unit on November 26 released its election manifesto for the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls, promising over 70,000 jobs and claiming that the "stone-pelting era" is over.

In a nod to former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and his alleged involvement in the Roshni Scam, the BJP's "vision document" said it would examine "all illegal encroachments" while promising to retrieve "encroachments" from vested interests.

Under the category "employment opportunities for a bright future", the BJP's manifesto said the government had identified more than 70,000 jobs, out of which 15,000 had already been advertised and put to selection process.

Promising development of the region, the document said "projects will be undertaken to provide scale, speed and strength" to ensure development of the region.

The manifesto also alleged that the Gupkar Alliance had "undermined" India's national integrity and "doubted the military strikes by our brave soldiers in line of duty".

Several top BJP leaders had earlier criticised the alliance, formed by several mainstream parties of J&K, including Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The alliance was announced for the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of the Kashmir issue on October 15.

Earlier, individual statements by Abdullah and Mufti had sparked outrage after the announcement of the alliance. While Mufti had on October 23 said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back, Abdullah had said Article 370 would be restored with the help of China.

The District Development Council (DDC) polls will be the first major political activity in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 and will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 22.

Along with the DDC polls, an eight-phase polling will be held for by-elections to 230 urban local body (ULB) and 12,000 panchayat seats.