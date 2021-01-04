DDA's housing scheme launched: How many flats up for sale, at what price and other questions answered

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a new housing scheme offering more than 1,350 flats in several neighbourhoods of the national capital, with the most expensive apartment priced at Rs 2.14 crore.

The scheme, launched virtually by DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain on January 2, was approved recently at a meeting chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and the authority's Chairman Anil Baijal.

Here is all you need to know about the housing scheme:

> The scheme is completely online—from the processing of the application to possession of flats. It will be done through DDA's AWAAS software.

> Under the scheme, 1,354 flats are on offer for various categories in areas such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

> Maximum number of flats—757—are offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

> In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats available are 254, 52 and 291, respectively.

> HIG flats are available in 3 and 2-BHK categories, while MIG apartments are in the 2-BHK category.

> In the 3-BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to 2.14 crore. In the same category, 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore.

> MIG flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini, while EWS ones in Mangalagiri.

> Applications can be sent in till February 16.

> One will have to visit DDA only for the execution deed. Eligible allottees may avail benefits under the credit-linked subsidy scheme under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana)-Housing for All (Urban), DDA has said.