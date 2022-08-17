DDA plans 'mini draw' of lots for waitlisted applicants in September

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning a "mini draw" of lots in September for waitlisted applicants of its Special Housing Scheme 2021 for flats in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola among other places, officials said.

The DDA, in December last year, had launched the new special housing scheme with a little over 18,000 flats on offer. All units were drawn from its old inventory.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the DDA said waitlisted applicants should deposit the registration money. Payment is to be made via RTGS/NEFT mode, and payment made through any other mode "will not be entertained", according to the notice.

The DDA on April 18 had conducted a draw of lots for the its Special Housing Scheme, 2021 for applicants. The draw for the allotment of flats, which was live streamed for general public, was done based on "Random Number Generation System" and held under the supervision of three independent observers headed by a retired judge of high court and senior officers of DDA.

"The DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited requisite registration fee, although around 22,100 got themselves registered.