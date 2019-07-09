App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

DDA gives nod to reduce cost of EWS flats in 2019 Housing Scheme; offer concession up to 40%

The scheme, which ended on June 10, is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA has received about 50,000 applications.

Till March 2020, an additional Rs 1.5 lakh deduction on interest paid for affordable housing loans.
The Delhi Development Authority decided to reduce cost of EWS flats in Narela being offered under the new Online Housing Scheme 2019, by giving a concession of up to 40 per cent to allottees, officials said.

The scheme, which ended on June 10, is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA has received about 50,000 applications.

In the Authority meeting of the urban body, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas here, "the DDA approved a proposal to reduce cost of EWS Flats in Narela, part of the online Housing Scheme 2019, by up to 40 per cent of the construction cost," the DDA said in a statement.

The decision was made taking into consideration the income criteria of allottees of EWS category, which is Rs 3 lakh per annum, officials said.

"It was considered appropriate to reduce the cost of EWS flats by offering 40 per cent concession, in construction cost for 6,536 EWS flats at Pocket 1A, 1B and 1C, Narela, and similarly 10 per cent concession in construction cost for EWS flats at Pocket G7/G8, Sector V, Narela to offer affordable housing to economically weaker section as a one-time measure," the statement said.

The modified rates would apply to allottees of the current scheme. In case of left over flats, it would be re-advertised soon at reduced rates. This will help in making these flats at concessional rates to economically weaker section, it said.

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats across four categories.

The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a low response. The deadline for the same was May 10 earlier.

"As many as 17,922 flats are on offer in four categories -- HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS," a senior DDA official had earlier said. The flats available in these categories are - 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS)

For the economically weaker section (EWS) category, the application fee was fixed at Rs 25,000, for the LIG category it was Rs 1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats Rs 2 lakh.

DDA's vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor had on June 11 attributed the poor response by applicants to bulk of the flats being located in Narela area in outer Delhi, among other factors.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

