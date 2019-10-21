App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

DDA body approves multi-model integration plans for 40 stations of Phase-3 Delhi Metro lines

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
DDA planning body UTTIPEC has approved multi-model integration plans for 40 stations of the Phase-3 metro lines that will give importance to pedestrian facilities, according to a statement issued on Monday. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting to review the progress of the implementation of Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stations with several officials of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) and departments concerned.

Baijal directed the DMRC to prepare detailed MMI plans of remaining metro stations and start execution in these 40 stations in consultation with the traffic police, transport department and the Public Works Department.

In the meeting, DMRC informed the Lt Governor that they have submitted 40 revised drawings of MMI to the UTTIPEC based on actual site conditions and updated traffic surveys for approval prior to going ahead with preparation of detailed drawing for execution.

According to the statement, Baijal directed to give priority to pedestrian facilities to promote walkability and reduced dependency on Intermediate Para Transit (IPT) for last mile connectivity.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DDA #Delhi #Delhi Metro #India

