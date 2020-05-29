App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

DD News shifts operations to Khelgaon after employee tests positive for COVID-19 posthumously

According to an official of DD News, initially they were told that the employee had a heatstroke and then they learnt he had a heart attack which led to his death. However, when they learnt that he had died due to coronavirus, the areas he may have accessed were sanitised.

PTI

Doordarshan News has shifted its operations from Mandi House to its studio in Khelgaon after a video journalist employed with it tested positive for coronavirus following his death, officials said on Friday.

According to his family, the 53-year-old video journalist had last gone to work on May 21 and after he returned home, he started feeling uneasy and took leave.

According to his elder brother, he did not have coronavirus symptoms but had "mild breathing difficulty".

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

On May 25, when he felt unwell, he consulted his family doctor who advised him against getting tested for coronavirus and asked him to undergo some blood tests.

"His blood test reports were normal. But on May 27, he collapsed and died en route to the hospital. He tested positive for the virus later. The doctor suspected that he had a heat stroke," his brother told PTI.

According to an official of DD News, initially they were told that he had a heatstroke and then they learnt he had a heart attack which led to his death. However, when they learnt that he had died due to coronavirus, the areas he may have accessed were sanitised.

"The news operations have been shifted to the Khelgaon studio from the night of May 28. The floors of the Mandi House headquarters where news operations took place are being sanitised and it will take another two-three days," the official said.

The official said that the employee used to only access the camera section.

"We have been following strict protocol and the employees are mandated to collect the equipment and leave the building. No one was allowed to loiter," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"But as a precautionary measure, all the camera section employees, around 35-40 persons, are being tested at RML and if they want, they can also undergo a test at a private lab," the official added.

The official said the employees are being called on a rotational basis and May 21 (the day the deceased employee fell unwell) was only the sixth day in the month that he had reported for work.

"We have automatic hand sanitizer machines at the entrance of the building so that people do not have to touch them and those entering the building have to undergo thermal screening," the official said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Doordarshan News #Employee #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.