you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

DCW to ensure education and rehabilitation of Unnao rape survivor

The DCW is working for the education and rehabilitation of the survivor and her family, the panel said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi. The DCW made the promise after women's panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the survivor in her new home on Friday.

The DCW is working for the education and rehabilitation of the survivor and her family, the panel said.

The DCW will arrange for English and computer coaching of the survivor, it added.

The Unnao victim was raped by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar while still a minor. Senger was convicted last year on the charges of raping her.

Her car was subsequently hit by a truck last year due to which she and her lawyer had to be admitted in a hospital in Lucknow in critical conditions.

They were later shifted to AIIMS where the victim underwent treatment.

The DCW is working on the rehabilitation of the survivor and her family.

DCW is also working on education, school admissions and extra-curricular activities of the children of the family, it said.

"The health of the survivor is in better condition now, she has also learned the work of tailoring and in the future, a computer course and English course will be arranged for her by the DCW," the panel said.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 08:35 am

