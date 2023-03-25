 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

DCW seeks action against illegal conversion therapy for LGBTQI+ community

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said it has taken suo moto cognisance of an advertisement circulating on social media that claims that an organisation called the ’World Congress of Psychologists’ with its Head Office at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh is conducting a three-month training programme on Psychosomatic Disorders, starting March 10.

Representational Image

DCW on Saturday issued a notice to National Medical Commission to seek action against illegal conversion therapy training for the LGBTQI+ community being advertised under the banner of "World Congress of Psychologists."

 

The organisation appears to have offered training on tackling 47 different disorders, and has included homosexuality, lesbianism and transvestism in the same, it noted. It is an established fact that homosexuality, lesbianism and transvestism are not ’psychosomatic disorders’, the panel said.

Over 50 years ago, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) issued a resolution stating that homosexuality is not a mental illness or sickness. Conversion therapies are a set of pseudo-scientific practices, targeting the LGBTIQA+ (An acronym that stands for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual people) into changing their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.