DCW chief writes to PM Modi, demands rapists be hanged within 6 months of conviction

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.Stressing that implementation of laws is important, she demanded that police resources be increased and their accountability fixed.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 10:59 am