you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DBT-linked PDS helps govt save Rs 19,263cr in 9M FY20

The central government has pegged the cumulative savings under DBT till December 2019 at Rs 1,70,377 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government has saved over Rs 19,263 crore from direct benefit transfer (DBT)-linked Public Distribution System (PDS) so far this fiscal.

As per data provided by the government, it has so far saved over Rs 28,699 crore through DBT in the first nine months of FY20. Of this, over Rs 19,263 crore has been saved through DBT-linked PDS. This accounts for nearly 67 percent of the total amount saved by the government under the DBT scheme.

The government has pegged cumulative savings through PDS under DBT till December 2019 at Rs 66,896 crore.

The reason behind these savings was stated to be deletion of 2.98 crore duplicate and fake or non-existent Ration Cards, including some due to migration, death, etc.

After PDS, it saw large savings under the LPG PAHAL scheme, which stood at Rs 6,062 crore between April and December 2019 . The cumulative savings till December 2019 from this scheme was Rs 65,661 crore.

The government attributed this saving to elimination of 4.54 crore duplicate, fake or non-existent, inactive LPG connections. In addition, there were 1.66 crore non-subsidised LPG consumers, including 1.03 crore 'Give It Up' consumers.

At the third spot was DBT-linked MGNREGS, which helped it save Rs 3,371 crore this fiscal. The cumulative savings are stated to be nearly Rs 24,162 crore.

Based on field studies, the government has estimated 10 percent savings on wages on account of deletion of duplicate, fake or non-existent, and ineligible beneficiaries.

The central government has pegged the cumulative savings under DBT till December 2019 at Rs 1,70,377 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 10:22 am

tags #India #policy

