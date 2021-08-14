MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

DBSE receives approval from apex bodies; now equivalent with other recognised school boards

With these approvals in place, students passing out of DBSE schools will have universal recognition and acceptance, same as the certificates issued by the CBSE and other recognised Boards.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that DBSE has received approval from apex bodies for examination, certification and equivalence with other recognised boards.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that DBSE has received approval from apex bodies for examination, certification and equivalence with other recognised boards.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on August 13 informed that students passing out of The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will now have universal recognition and acceptance, as the DBSE has received approval from apex bodies for examination, certification and equivalence with other recognised boards.

This will enable students from DBSE affiliated schools to take admission in other boards and its certificate will be valid for admission in higher education institutions as well.

The apex bodies that have given their go-ahead are the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE), which is responsible for verifying genuineness/recognition of school education boards in India and Governing Council of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), an inter-university organisation that acts as a representative of universities in India.

With COBSE's membership, secondary and higher secondary examinations conducted and certificates issued by DBSE, would have equivalence to the corresponding certificates of other member-boards of COBSE. Additionally, AIU approved the proposal of DBSE and resolved to 'give equivalence to Delhi Board of School Education, Delhi, with CBSE and other recognised Boards of India'.

With these approvals in place, students passing out of DBSE schools will have universal recognition and acceptance, same as the certificates issued by the CBSE and other recognised Boards. The mark sheets and certificates issued by DBSE will be accepted by all the recognized Boards and Indian Universities.

Close

Related stories

This news comes soon after Delhi Government's collaboration with International Baccalaureate (IB), an internationally recognised board with its presence in 5,500 schools in 159 countries.

"Collaboration with International Baccalaureate opens world-class opportunities for our children. With COBSE and AIU approvals, the DBSE is all set to transform learning assessment," Sisodia said, as quoted by PTI.

In March this year, the Delhi government approved the formation of DBSE to move away from a one-time end of the year, rote-learning based examination system to instead creating a framework of continuous assessment.

In the current academic year, 30 schools are affiliated with the DBSE. In the next few years, all the government schools of Delhi will be affiliated with the DBSE which has started functioning in partnership with International Baccalaureate (IB).

Besides, the recognised private schools in the city too will have the option of affiliating themselves with the DBSE.

The Delhi government has also started 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) which are aimed at providing specialised education to students in the domains of their deep interest and aptitude.

All SoSEs are also affiliated with the DBSE. As a result, students passing out of these schools will be treated on equal footing along with students passing out from other recognised boards.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DBSE #Delhi #Delhi School Education #Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia #education
first published: Aug 14, 2021 06:02 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.