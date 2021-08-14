DBSE receives approval from apex bodies; now equivalent with other recognised school boards

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that DBSE has received approval from apex bodies for examination, certification and equivalence with other recognised boards.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on August 13 informed that students passing out of The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will now have universal recognition and acceptance, as the DBSE has received approval from apex bodies for examination, certification and equivalence with other recognised boards.

This will enable students from DBSE affiliated schools to take admission in other boards and its certificate will be valid for admission in higher education institutions as well.

The apex bodies that have given their go-ahead are the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE), which is responsible for verifying genuineness/recognition of school education boards in India and Governing Council of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), an inter-university organisation that acts as a representative of universities in India.

With COBSE's membership, secondary and higher secondary examinations conducted and certificates issued by DBSE, would have equivalence to the corresponding certificates of other member-boards of COBSE. Additionally, AIU approved the proposal of DBSE and resolved to 'give equivalence to Delhi Board of School Education, Delhi, with CBSE and other recognised Boards of India'.

With these approvals in place, students passing out of DBSE schools will have universal recognition and acceptance, same as the certificates issued by the CBSE and other recognised Boards. The mark sheets and certificates issued by DBSE will be accepted by all the recognized Boards and Indian Universities.

This news comes soon after Delhi Government's collaboration with International Baccalaureate (IB), an internationally recognised board with its presence in 5,500 schools in 159 countries.

"Collaboration with International Baccalaureate opens world-class opportunities for our children. With COBSE and AIU approvals, the DBSE is all set to transform learning assessment," Sisodia said, as quoted by PTI.

In March this year, the Delhi government approved the formation of DBSE to move away from a one-time end of the year, rote-learning based examination system to instead creating a framework of continuous assessment.

In the current academic year, 30 schools are affiliated with the DBSE. In the next few years, all the government schools of Delhi will be affiliated with the DBSE which has started functioning in partnership with International Baccalaureate (IB).

Besides, the recognised private schools in the city too will have the option of affiliating themselves with the DBSE.

The Delhi government has also started 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) which are aimed at providing specialised education to students in the domains of their deep interest and aptitude.

All SoSEs are also affiliated with the DBSE. As a result, students passing out of these schools will be treated on equal footing along with students passing out from other recognised boards.