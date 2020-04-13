Day after tremors in Delhi-NCR, earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hits national capital

A day after tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 hit the national capital again on April 13, PTI reported.

The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 km.

On April 12, mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, but no damages or injuries were reported.

According to the India Meteorological Department, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Delhi and neighbouring areas. The epicentre was reported to be East Delhi.

The earthquake on April 12 had occurred at 5:45 pm IST.