Day after tremors in Delhi-NCR, earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hits national capital

On April 12, mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR but no damages or injuries were reported.
A day after tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 hit the national capital again on April 13, PTI reported.
The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 km.
On April 12, mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, but no damages or injuries were reported.
According to the India Meteorological Department, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Delhi and neighbouring areas. The epicentre was reported to be East Delhi.The earthquake on April 12 had occurred at 5:45 pm IST.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 13, 2020 03:25 pm