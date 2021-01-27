Day after Red Fort violence, rumblings in Delhi, security heightened, roads choked

(Image: Reuters)

After unprecedented scenes of chaos and violence in Delhi during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day, security was heightened around the Red Fort, borders in Tikri and Singhu on January 27.



The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the rampant violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 police personnel injured, officials said. One protestor died allegedly after a tractor overturned.

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel visited Red Fort, a day after the violence.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro informed that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro stations in front of Red Fort will remain closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station in the vicinity have also been closed. The exit is, however, permitted at this station, the officials said.

Traffic congestion was also reported from several parts of the capital, including Anand Vihar as many roads around Red Fort were closed on January 27. The Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway also witnessed huge traffic snarls. At the ITO traffic was moving bumper to bumper because of the protest by retired policemen, who were demanding action those who indulged in violence on January 26.



The tractor parade on Republic Day against the three agri-laws turned violent on January 26 as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles, and hoisted a religious flag next to the Tricolour at the Red Fort. Farmers’ union leaders, however, disassociated themselves from protesters who stormed Red Fort.

“Some miscreants joined the protest to defame farmers' movement. We did not plan to unfurl the flags at Red Fort, this was not our program. Deep Sidhu's photo with the PM has floated, we had already expressed doubt over him,” said SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

The protesting farmers have also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for nearly two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.