App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dawood Ibrahim's nephew arrested at Mumbai airport while trying to flee India: Official

Iqbal Kaskar was also earlier arrested in an extortion case and is currently lodged at a jail in neighbouring Thane.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai Police has arrested terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar in connection with an extortion case, an official said on July 18.

Rizwan Kaskar, the son of Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, was arrested on July 17 night from the international airport here when he was trying to flee the country, the official said.

Iqbal Kaskar was also earlier arrested in an extortion case and is currently lodged at a jail in neighbouring Thane.

Close

Two days ago, Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell arrested Ahmed Raza Wadharia, a close aide of Ibrahim's gang member Fahim Machmach, in an extortion case, a senior official of the Crime Branch said.

related news

"During his interrogation, Rizwan Kaskar's name cropped up. Based on the information, a trap was laid and he was detained at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday night when he was trying to escape from the country," he said.

He was placed under arrest after detailed interrogation, the official said.

Wadharia, a native of Surat in Gujarat, allegedly worked as a 'hawala' operator in Dubai.

Based on a tip-off, he was arrested from the Mumbai airport a couple of days back when he was going to Surat after being deported from Dubai, another official said, adding that he was part an extortion racket here and in Surat.

In June 2017, a Mumbai-based businessman allegedly received an extortion call and was threatened with dire consequences by Machmach, the official said.

During the investigation, it came to light that Wadharia played a key role in that extortion bid, he said.

After Wadharia's arrest from the airport, the Mumbai Police questioned him and at that time Rizwan Kaskar's name cropped up along with other suspects, who live in Mumbai and Dubai, he said.

"When Rizwan got the information about Wadharia's arrest, he tried to escape from the country, but was apprehended by the anti-extortion cell team," he said.

Wadharia earlier also tried to extort money from some other businessmen in Mumbai and Gujarat and threatened them, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.