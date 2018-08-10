Dawood Ibrahim's masulla building auctioned in Mumbai for Rs 3.5 crore

Property of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was auctioned on Thursday in Mumbai under the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, (SAFEMA).

Masulla Building, located in Bhendi Bazaar area of central Mumbai, was purchased by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which placed the highest bid of Rs 3.51crore rupees.

Three buyers including SBUT had shown interest in the property. The other two were Indira Tiwari of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha and Bhupendra Bharadwaj from Delhi.