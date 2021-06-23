MARKET NEWS

Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by NCB in drugs case

Iqbal Kaskar is in NCB custody at present, the probing agency has confirmed to news agency ANI.

Moneycontrol News
June 23, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
Iqbal Kaskar in NCB custody

Fugitive underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on June 23 in relation to a drug case.

Kaskar is in NCB custody at present, the probing agency has confirmed to news agency ANI.

As per media reports, Iqbal Kaskar was arrested while trying to peddle banned substances from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab.

Kaskar had earlier been booked in a money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against him over his involvement in the extortion of a Maharashtra builder.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
TAGS: #Dawood Ibrahim #Iqbal Kaskar #mumbai #NCB
first published: Jun 23, 2021 03:57 pm

