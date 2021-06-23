Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by NCB in drugs case
Iqbal Kaskar is in NCB custody at present, the probing agency has confirmed to news agency ANI.
June 23, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
Iqbal Kaskar in NCB custody
Fugitive underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on June 23 in relation to a drug case.
As per media reports, Iqbal Kaskar was arrested while trying to peddle banned substances from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab.
Kaskar had earlier been booked in a money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against him over his involvement in the extortion of a Maharashtra builder.(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)