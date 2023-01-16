 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos set for world leaders' biggest post-pandemic gathering; significant Indian presence at summit

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum commences from today.

Global leaders will come together for the biggest gathering in this snow-laden Swiss ski resort town on Monday, with thousands of people, including around a hundred participants from India, set to discuss 'cooperation in a fragmented world'.

This year's World Economic Forum (WEF) summit will kickstart with the crystal awards ceremony.

Last year, the annual meeting was hosted in May as it could not take place in the usual month of January due to the COVID pandemic-related restrictions. Before that, the 2021 meeting was held online.

Though the pandemic is yet to be declared totally over, restrictions are far and few, and the war in Ukraine and the economic fallout of geopolitical as well as health crises have made the Davos meeting, often described as the biggest congregation of the global elite, very interesting.

More than 50 heads of governments or states are expected over the next five days for the meeting beginning Monday, while four Union ministers -- Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and R K Singh -- as also Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with a number of officials and business leaders would be present from India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka's B S Bommai were also earlier listed but they are unlikely to attend the summit. AAP leader Raghav Chaddha is also here, so are Telangana minister K T Rama Rao and Tamil Nadu minister Thangam Thennarasu.