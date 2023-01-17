Davos 2023: India managed COVID pandemic fairly well, says Apollo Hospitals' Kamineni

India managed the COVID-19 pandemic fairly well compared to other countries on the back of effective vaccination and a resilient healthcare system, Shobhana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson at Apollo Hospitals, told Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum 2023 annual meet.

Talking about the next steps to prevent the impact of COVID, Kamineni said booster doses for the vulnerable should be pushed as China is already experiencing another wave of the virus.

"I think the hospitals are stronger, we have the supply chains that will take care of it .... we've just become stronger", Kamineni mentioned speaking about India. "I applaud the fact that healthcare workers will never shirk away from the duty that needs to be done."

On Apollo Hospitals' future plans, Kamineni said that the hospital chain's older facilities are being renovated along with upgradation and expansion in existing cities. Additionally, she explained how Apollo Hospital's transformation to digital during COVID was one of the most important steps in healthcare backed by a strong business model.

"Along the promenade, every 10 steps, there's an India story, the largest Indian contingent of business people coming here ... we have in India, the ability to actually think about growth", she added.