Daund Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Daund Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Daund is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 73.33% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.19% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kul Rahul Subhashrao won this seat by a margin of 11345 votes, which was 5.69% of the total votes polled. RSPS polled a total of 199464 votes.