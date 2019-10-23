Daund Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Daund Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Daund Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Daund constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Daund is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 73.33% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.19% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kul Rahul Subhashrao won this seat by a margin of 11345 votes, which was 5.69% of the total votes polled. RSPS polled a total of 199464 votes.Rameshrao Kisan Thorat won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 17442 votes. IND polled 176077 votes, 48.71% of the total votes polled.
