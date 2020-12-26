MARKET NEWS

Dates of CBSE board exam 2021 to be announced on December 31: Education Minister

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2020 / 09:50 PM IST


Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be announcing the dates for the CBSE Board exams 2021 on December 31, 2020, the Ministry of Education informed on Twitter on December 26.

An official of the Central Board of Secondary Education had earlier said that the CBSE Class 10th board exams 2021 and the CBSE Class 12th board exams 2021 will likely be held in the months of February-March, just like every other year.

Although the education board has no plans to postpone the board exams in 2021, the detection of a new strain of the novel coronavirus has left students worried.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Here's how to register for Class 10, 12 private students and other details

In the year 2020 most board exams and competitive exams had to be postponed by months due to COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic also affected academics greatly as classes were held completely online with minor exceptions being made in the past few months, that too for higher classes only.
TAGS: #Central Board of Secondary Education #Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
first published: Dec 26, 2020 09:50 pm

