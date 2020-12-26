Dates of CBSE board exam 2021 to be announced on December 31: Education Minister



Attention Students & Parents!

Union Minister of Education Shri @DrRPNishank will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Follow the twitter handle '@DrRPNishank' to stay updated! pic.twitter.com/Qa4UzRyqO5 December 26, 2020

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be announcing the dates for the CBSE Board exams 2021 on December 31, 2020, the Ministry of Education informed on Twitter on December 26.

An official of the Central Board of Secondary Education had earlier said that the CBSE Class 10th board exams 2021 and the CBSE Class 12th board exams 2021 will likely be held in the months of February-March, just like every other year.

Although the education board has no plans to postpone the board exams in 2021, the detection of a new strain of the novel coronavirus has left students worried.

In the year 2020 most board exams and competitive exams had to be postponed by months due to COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic also affected academics greatly as classes were held completely online with minor exceptions being made in the past few months, that too for higher classes only.