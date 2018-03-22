DATA STORY: Rajya Sabha functioned for just 282 minutes in 13 days this month

On Wednesday, the vice president of India and the chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu had to adjourn the house within six minutes of commencing the business amid the prevailing chaos.

The upper house of the parliament has functioned for mere four hours and thirty-nine minutes in 13 scheduled days in the current month till March 21. The constant interruptions and shouting from the members of the houses have made sure that only one bill has been passed by the Rajya Sabha in the Budget Session 2018 (on Thursday, March 22).

In the 13 days till March 21, there has been just one day when the house sat for a whole hour. On March 8, the house sat for the whole question hour (the first working hour of any of the houses). However, after reconvening at 2 o’clock, the deputy chairman had to adjourn the house within one minute amid the disorder in the house.

March: Story so far

After reconvening the session on March 5 after a recess, post the presentation of the Union Budget 2018 in February, the house has seen a total of 25 adjournments till Wednesday. In seven instances, the house has to be adjourned within two minutes of convening which include the four instances when it happened within one minute.

On three days, the house functioned for less than 10 minutes in the whole day—six minutes on March 21 and March 12 and seven minutes on March 19.

As per the information from Rajya Sabha's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business document, the members of parliament in the upper house are supposed to do productive work for at least six hours a day from 11 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening. That means it should have functioned at least 78 hours in this month so far. Though given the dismal hours which the elected representatives have clocked, the productivity rests at a poor 6 percent.

Pending bills

Among the bills which are pending with the Rajya Sabha this session includes the Finance Bill 2018 which was passed by Lok Sabha on March 14. Along with that, two Appropriation bills (No 2 and No 3) are also pending with the house. All three bills concern with the Finance Ministry and are vital for the budgetary allocations to be realised.

The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 which seeks to further ease the procedures of doing business in the country is also pending with the house. On Thursday the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2018 which sought to amend certain clauses of law governing gratuity payment was passed. It was also pending till Wednesday.

The parliament was supposed to process 32 bills this session. Nine bills were listed for introduction, consideration, and passing. One was listed for withdrawal. The rest were pending from previous sessions. However, so far only five of them have either been introduced in or passed from either of the houses in this session.

The road ahead