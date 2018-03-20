DATA STORY: Only 11% of 4 lakh applicants get loans under PM’s employment scheme

Only 11 per cent of over 4.34 lakh applicants have received loans under Prime Minister’s employment scheme in almost a year, according to the data available on the government website.

The scheme received over 4,34,095 applications since April 1, 2017 to March 20, 2018, out of which, loans were disbursed to only 11 percent or 36,673 applicants constituting of individuals as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) after reviewing their documents.

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is a credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and unemployed youth.

Any individual above 18 years of age is eligible to apply

for a margin money subsidy of 25 percent of the project cost in rural areas and 15 per cent in urban areas. For beneficiaries belonging to special categories such as scheduled caste/scheduled tribe/OBC /minorities/women, ex-serviceman, physically handicapped, NER, Hill and Border areas etc. the margin money subsidy is 35 percent in rural areas and 25 per cent in urban areas.

The rest of the applications are either stuck for approvals at various agencies, the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC), and bank that are responsible for verifying applicant's information and attached documents before the loans are sanctioned.

As per RBI guidelines, banks are required to complete the process of sanction of loans up to 25 lakh within 30 days from the date of receipt of application. However KVIC has prescribed that the entire process from receipt of application to loan disbursement under PMEGP should be completed in 90 days schedule.

Giriraj Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for MSME recently said, "about 50 per cent of the applications are rejected at the DLTFC level due to non-completion of various documents, vague information in the applications, lack of knowledge and so on".

Nearly 40 percent of the applications are rejected by the banks due to the low viability of the project, added Singh, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Nearly 43 percent of loans are sanctioned by the banks, however, the money is not released yet, according to the data. Interestingly, the banks have received nearly Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre under this scheme as against the claims of Rs 957 crore made by the applicants. Another 22 per cent of the applications, which are with the banks, are yet to be sanctioned.

According to data from the PMEGP website, 122 lenders including public-sector banks, private sector banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks have rejected 1,08,841 lakh applications. Nearly 30 percent of these applications were rejected due to non-viability of project.

Other reasons for rejections include inability to deposit own contribution, inadequate knowledge in proposed industry, already a government employee, activity in negative list as per PMEGP Scheme, improper application and applicant's request to return application.

Roughly, another 20 percent of the applications are with agencies and the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC), which checks if the applications are completed and relevant documents are submitted by the applicant.

Highest number of applications were received from Uttar Pradesh at 73,036, followed by Karnataka at 29,266 and Assam at 27,934.