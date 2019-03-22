App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Data story | India could fall short by Rs 4.2 lakh crore annually on meeting UN development goals

The report noted that an increased contribution from private donors would also help bridge this gap in funding, ensure the timely deployment of these funds, and ensure greater accountability.

Siddhesh Raut @siddhaysh
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India could fall short by Rs 4.2 lakh crore of the annual approximate average of Rs 26 lakh crore, needed to achieve just five of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, according to a report.

The "India Philanthropy Report 2019", which has been compiled by Dasra — a strategic philanthropy foundation — and Bain and Company, the report incorporates schemes such as improving sanitation cover, reducing infant mortality rate and improving the count of housing access in rural India as among the five key SDGs in India.

The shortage was estimated, "...in the most optimistic scenario — in which India sustains its current economic growth rate and its current funding growth rate, all philanthropic capital is channelled towards the SDGs, there is no leakage in deployment, and the funding required to meet the SDGs doesn't increase…"

SDGs are a set of 17 global goals set by the United Nations in areas such as education, sanitation, gender inequality, climate change, housing, economic inequality, innovation, sustainable consumption, and peace and justice.

related news

"Depending on how each of these factors evolves, the actual shortfall could be two to four times that amount. Therefore, it is critical that public social sector expenditure (central and state), the mainstay of the total funding, increases substantially," the report noted.

Any increased contribution from private donors would help bridge this gap in funding and ensure timely deployment of the funds along with greater accountability.

The report divided contributions made by the private sector as those made by individual philanthropists, domestic companies and foreign donors. Individual contributions amounted to Rs 43,000 crore of the Rs 70,000 crore private funding received by India's social sector in FY18.

It pointed out that donations made by ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs) -- above Rs 10 crore -- accounted for 55 percent of the total donated by individual contributors in FY18.

Azim Premji's philanthropic foundation has contributed close to 80 percent of all contributions made by UHNIs during the period.

The findings do not account the announcement by Premji on March 13, where he pledged 34 percent of his shares in Wipro worth $21 billion (Rs 52,750 crore) to his foundation called the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives.

Also read: Azim Premji earmarks economic benefits of 34% of his Wipro shares to entity involved in philanthropy

However, keeping Premji's contributions aside, those made by the rest of India's UHNIs witnessed a drop in the Compound Annual Growth Rate by 4 percent from FY14 to FY18.

This is despite UHNIs estimated to double, "...in both volume and wealth from 1,60,600 households with Rs 1,53,000 crore combined net worth in 2017 to 3,30,400 households with Rs 3,52,000 crore combined net worth in 2022."

The report pegs the government's spending on India's welfare and development at approximately Rs 10 lakh crore as of FY18, or six percent of the GDP and defined public funding as the central and state government's spending on the top 10 social programmes.

It highlighted that the spending of states is about four times that of the central government's spending on the social sector.

According to the requirements of the Companies Act 2013, qualifying companies have to set aside a corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget, which is two percent of their three-year average net profit. The report estimated this budget to be about Rs 13,000 crore in FY18, of which around 15 percent was unspent in FY18.

Funds received from foreign contributors reduced by around 40 percent due to a government crackdown on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of 2010.

The report cited data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which recorded that 13,000 NGO licences were cancelled for violating FCRA norms over the past three years, with approximately 4,800 cancellations in 2017 alone.

"NGOs need to comply with government regulations, including timely filing of annual returns and validation of bank accounts receiving foreign funds, to allow for a larger influx of foreign funds and thereby increase the social sector's wallet size," the report said.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 07:56 am

tags #Azim Premji #DATA STORY #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Denied Ticket, BJP's Mission 20 Stands in the Way of Himanta Biswa Sar ...

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points Amid Sustained Foreign Inflow

WhatsApp Business Finally Rolls Out to iOS Devices: Here Are The Detai ...

Messi to Start Venezuela Friendly on Argentina Return

PUBG Mobile Publisher Tencent Partners With Gaming Hardware Maker Raze ...

Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped

Hazard Lifts Belgium in Euro Qualifying as Depay Triggers Dutch Rout

Huawei Mate X Foldable phone to Launch in India: Everything You Need t ...

Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 20 ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 11,550; Nifty ...

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Mitessh Thakkar on March 22: Buy Indiabulls Housing, DLF, IGL & sell H ...

As worries about populism in Europe rise, investors bet on stock marke ...

Kashmiri teacher Rizwan Pandit's custodial death is neither the first ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-f ...

Mindtree board set to meet again on 26 March to deliberate on L&T's bu ...

Brexit: UK Parliament website crashes after over 1 million sign online ...

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Indian hockey team aim to put 2018's disap ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.