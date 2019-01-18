DATA STORY | Govt schools are catching up with private players in terms of learning

The government schools in India are slowly catching up with private players as their reading and arithmetic skills have started to show improvement.

The learning levels of third and fifth standard students from government schools has improved consistently since 2014, according to the findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), 2018.

The report noted that the percentage of third standard government school students who can read at a second standard level stands at 20.9 percent in 2018, compared to 19.3 percent in 2016. The percentage of fifth standard children who could read at a second standard level improved to 44.percent in 2018 from 41.7 percent in 2016.

The gap between the learning levels of the government and private school students has declined over the past six years. The difference between the levels of learning at government and private institutions stands at 24.8 percentage points compared to 31.7 percentage points in 2012.

The important thing to note is that there has been a decline in the learning levels at private schools. The observed decline in learning outcomes could be due to a variety of reasons, but one possible explanation could be a direct consequence of the implementation of the Right to Education Act (RTE) in FY10.

As a result of RTE, children who had never enrolled or had dropped out were brought back into school. These children, understandably, would have had lower learning levels and needed supplementary help to be at par with their peers. Thus, the percentage of students who were able to read declined.

Even though the learning gap has reduced by just 6.9 percentage points over six years, the change indicates a reversal in the earlier trend of learning levels at government-run schools declining.

Arithmetic levels too have improved noticeably in some states compared to what they were four years ago. However, the change at the national level is comparatively small.

The government school students in the third standard who at least able to subtract has not changed much from 20.3 percent in 2016 to 20.9 percent in 2018. However, the proportion of fifth standard students who are able to do division has inched up slightly from 26 percent in 2016 to 27.8 percent in 2018 .

With 70 percent of rural children still attending government schools, the reversal indicates that these schools are starting to catch up with private schools.

"While at the all-India level these changes may seem small, they are not insignificant; and there is a lot of variation across states, with some states showing gains of close to 10 percentage points in 2018," ASER noted.

The drop holds significance as five out of every 100 schools listed in the official statistics is a private unaided school and the remaining 95 are government or government-aided schools, according to U-DISE data for 2015-16.

ASER reached a total of 3.54 lakh households and 5.46 lakh children in the age group 3 to 16 living in 596 districts in rural India for the survey.