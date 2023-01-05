 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data protection norms key to ensure retail, ecomm not hit by big tech's data collection practices: CAIT

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has emphasised that the data protection rules are critical to ensure that retail and e-commerce sectors are not negatively impacted by data collection and processing activities of big tech companies.

CAIT said it is important to put restrictions on cross-border data flows to make sure "that user data is not misused, especially from the endless and unchecked processing of personal data by big tech companies..."

"Limitations on cross-border data flows are essential for developing nations like India to ensure that citizen data is used properly, and also to prevent economic harm resulting from the unchecked processing of personal data by global big tech companies," CAIT said in a written submission to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on draft data protection norms.

The trade body claimed that supporters of unrestricted cross-border data flow like the big tech companies erroneously argue that free flowing cross-border personal data benefits countries.

"There is no evidence to indicate that the unrestricted transfer of the personal data, even if it is anonymised, to foreign jurisdictions benefits anyone other than these global players," CAIT said.

Unrestricted cross-border flows also introduce and accelerate inefficiencies in digital markets.