Data leak: Mobile numbers, photos of 2.4 lakh NEET candidates put up for sale online

In a shocking revelation, the phone numbers, email IDs and addresses of lakhs of candidates who appeared for National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in 2018 was available on a website for a payment of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The website in question, as per a report by Business Standard, offers an exhaustive list of details including the student names, their complete picture, their NEET score, ranking, complete address, date of birth, mobile number and email ID.

However, it doesn't give away everything initially. The website withholds the last three digits of applicant’s mobile number as an incentive to make the interested parties purchase the entire data.

According to the website, it is for security reasons. However, one can get the complete data if 2 lakh students for a payment of Rs 2.4 lakh, which sums up to a little over Re 1 for each individual’s information.

For admissions in various governmental and private colleges across the country for MBBS and BDS, NEET is the entrance exam to be taken.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts this examination every year.