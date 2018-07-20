App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Data leak: Mobile numbers, photos of 2.4 lakh NEET candidates put up for sale online

The data of up to 2.4 lakh NEET applicants from larger states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, etc were available on the website.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a shocking revelation, the phone numbers, email IDs and addresses of lakhs of candidates who appeared for National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in 2018 was available on a website for a payment of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The website in question, as per a report by Business Standard, offers an exhaustive list of details including the student names, their complete picture, their NEET score, ranking, complete address, date of birth, mobile number and email ID.

However, it doesn't give away everything initially. The website withholds the last three digits of applicant’s mobile number as an incentive to make the interested parties purchase the entire data.

According to the website, it is for security reasons. However, one can get the complete data if 2 lakh students for a payment of Rs 2.4 lakh, which sums up to a little over Re 1 for each individual’s information.

For admissions in various governmental and private colleges across the country for MBBS and BDS, NEET is the entrance exam to be taken.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts this examination every year.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.