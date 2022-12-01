 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Data centres in India attract investment of $10 billion since 2020: Report

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

India currently has about 770 MW data centre capacity across the top seven cities -- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata.

Representative image

Data centres have received investments of USD 10 billion (about Rs 81,247 crore) since 2020 as demand for such facilities has risen amid sharp growth in data consumption, according to property consultant Colliers India.

In its report 'Data Centre: Scaling up in Green age', the consultant projected that India's data centre stock is likely to double to about 20 million square feet by 2025 from its current capacity of 10.3 million square feet.

India currently has about 770 MW data centre capacity across the top seven cities -- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata.

"The growth of data centres in India is led by massive explosion of data consumption through digitisation, increased cloud adoption, etc, over the last two years. At the same time, data centre operators are enthused by the incentives such as subsidised land, stamp duty exemption, etc provided by several states," the statement said.

Mumbai accounts for the largest share of data centres at 49 per cent, benefiting from the presence of a landing station and submarine cable connectivity.

Delhi-NCR has about 17 per cent of the total data centre capacity, followed by Bengaluru.