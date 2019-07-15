App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dassault offset money to help in skill training: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman also said that it was necessary for young people to have the drive to acquire skills that can help them in their career prospects.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on July 15 said that government will be using the offset money of Dassault deal in skill training of youth in the country.

"During campaigning, the Opposition claimed that Rafale offset deals benefitted businessmen. Today, offset money is available to be used for skill training," she said.

It was reported that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave exceptional and unprecedented waivers to Dassault Aviation and MBDA in the offset contracts they signed with the Indian government on September 23, 2016 as part of the €7.87 billion Rafale deal.

The reports had claimed that the waivers, granted on August 24, 2016 at the highest level of political decision-making, were exemptions given to the two private French companies from having to comply with provisions of the Standard Contract Document of the Defence Procurement Procedure, DPP-2013.

Speaking on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Skill India Mission, Sitharaman also said that it was necessary for young people to have the drive to acquire skills that can help them with better career prospects.
